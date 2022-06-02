Fans reveal which MCU scenes they passionately hate rewatching

Reddit was alive today with a passionate debate about the works of William Shakespeare, and whether The Tempest can be considered a lesser work if it contains some of his finest poetry. Just kidding. We were talking about comic book movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, much like the five acts of Hamlet, a dense and layered work, with a runtime, if you combined all movies and TV shows into one work, currently standing at 5,567 minutes. So it figures that even the biggest Marvel stan is going to have a specific moment or scene that they just don’t enjoy watching.

And on the Marvel Studios subreddit, user “Electrical-Cow-5147” shared one of their own, asking the immortal question: What scene do you not enjoy watching again for any reason? For Cow, it was the scene in Avengers: Infinity War when Star-Lord aka Peter Quill decided to attempt to punch out Thanos, who had just killed Gamora right after she confessed her feelings for him, enabling Thanos to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet.

While Cow didn’t explain why the scene was hard to watch, other than describing it as “difficult for me,” it was frustrating to watch the impulsive Quill – who had similarly fired on Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 after learning of the reason his mother died – snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The most popular response was a thread agreeing completely with Electric-Cow:

For User “Sheax5,” it was the moment when a SHIELD agent forced Spider-Man to change outfits in Spider-Man: Far From Home. This sparked a thoughtful discussion among Marvel fans about how films sexualize young people.

While it hurt “irisdrive” in the feels to see Baby Groot get mistreated:

And “KingSlayer89” wants to know why Dr. Strange didn’t use a portal to cut off Thanos’ gauntlet hand:

And “kidra31r” is the rare Marvel fan who not only watched Age of Ultron, but has questions about the underlying logic of it: