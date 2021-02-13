Fans Want Robert Pattinson And Tom Hardy To Star In Face/Off Sequel

The world definitely doesn’t need a sequel to Face/Off, but we’re getting one anyway, so the speculation has already turned towards who could possibly even attempt to follow in the footsteps of Nicolas Cage and John Travolta and deliver a pair of completely unhinged lead performances in the pic to be directed by Godzilla vs. Kong‘s Adam Wingard, co-writing with his regular collaborator Simon Barrett.

Of course, there’s no guarantees that the continuation of the story first told in such spectacular fashion by John Woo back in 1997 will be a straightforward rehash, but you can’t exactly slap a movie with the Face/Off branding and not have it hinge on two people undergoing a transplant to infiltrate each other’s lives.

The project will need to select two incredibly versatile actors that aren’t above sending themselves up, but ones who could also sell the inherently ridiculous premise with complete sincerity to have audiences totally invested and more than willing to go along for the ride. And given that his initial tweet has been liked more than 40,000 times, Collider writer Vinny Mancuso has evidently come up with a great idea, as you can see below.

A lot of people making fun FACE/OFF suggestions but if you want to match the sheer unhinged lunacy of the original, it's these two pic.twitter.com/pHWbRcufvW — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) February 11, 2021

Both Robert Pattinson and Tom Hardy certainly have the chops to pull it off, and have become famed for their idiosyncratic turns in character-based films, not to mention a shared willingness to go all-in when it comes to making some unusual choices in terms of their performances.

Then again, if Wingard was bold enough and got the financial backing from the studio, he’d probably have a shot at convincing Jared Leto and Christian Bale to star in Face/Off on the condition that the intense Method actors actually undergo the titular procedure to get into character.