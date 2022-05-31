Fans share love for ‘The Northman’ after director voices his disappointment

It’s a tragic fact of life that enthusiastic reviews don’t always equate into box office dollars, especially if the project in question is deemed to be a harder sell to casual audiences. That was definitely true of Robert Eggers’ The Northman, the R-rated Viking revenge epic that always faced an uphill battle to conquer the commercial charts.

One very small positive is that the stirring saga has been a top performer on VOD, even if Eggers’ third acclaimed feature in a row failed to recoup the reported $70 million budget during its run on the big screen, although it should be pointed out that The Northman only had a three-week window of exclusivity before being made available on-demand.

The filmmaker resigned himself to the fact he’d need to “re-strategize” when it came to making his next career move, even if he did make a point of saying he had no intentions of becoming a studio director-for-hire. Hopefully Eggers will take solace in the knowledge that fans have been rushing online to lavish The Northman in praise once his disappointment was made public.

This upsets me cause the movie got the shaft in terms of both release and the marketing and now, he's having to make such decisions. Me? I just really hope he makes more movies just like that in the future cause THE NORTHMAN was incredible. https://t.co/Bo5D6uafRa — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) May 30, 2022

"The Northman". Holy shit. Fucking EPIC movie. That'll get your feels going. — EPIC_NERD_HYPE | THExVIBExTRIBE (@EPIC_NERD_HYPE) May 30, 2022

Just watched the northman and holy fuck. What a film man. — Eddie Zaragoza BLM 🇲🇽 (@justapunk_kid) May 30, 2022

Really enjoyed how “The Northman” felt like a film actually inspired by Old Norse literature, rather than another case of somebody saying ‘I want to make a Viking movie,’ and then grabbing random elements from the sagas to piece something together. — Mitchell Lloyd Cameron (@LechterDoily) May 31, 2022

I’d do anything for more movies like The Northman https://t.co/nbyVTBoohD — Cinema Collector (@CinemaCoIIector) May 30, 2022

Wrong lesson to take away from this because The Northman rocked https://t.co/t4StqkyeIy — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) May 30, 2022

moviegoers when The Northman doesn’t have a post-credit scene that ties it into The Green Knight, Midsommar, Hereditary and Uncut Gems with multiverse portals pic.twitter.com/GSI0mnkSSC — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) May 23, 2022

The Northman is the most underrated film this year https://t.co/UufcXVmqVH — JustHuge469 (@Justhuge469) May 23, 2022

The Northman is going to find a spot on many end-of-year lists come December, even if it’s struggling to turn a profit for Universal at the moment. Eggers had to fight tooth and nail to push through his distinctive, unflinching, and uncompromising vision, only for the film’s under-performance destined to wipe at least one or two bargaining chips off the table when he sits down to discuss his next potential pitch with the powers that be.