Fans share the most important life lessons they learned from ‘Star Wars’



Star Wars is not just an iconic franchise spanning decades of films, series, games, and spin-offs. For many fans, it’s also been the source of some of the most mindful quotes and life lessons they’ve learned.

A Reddit discussion has spurred many Star Wars fanatics to reveal the most important lesson learned from the vast and growing universe spanning multiple comics, films, television shows, and responsible for some of the most popular characters in the history of cinema.

From quotes by the wise and revered Master Qui-Gon Jinn, to the incomparable wisdom of Master Yoda, and other key moments from the films and series, here are some of the important lessons Star Wars has taught many.

One user recommended checking out “literally all of the opening quotes from the Clone Wars,” and scored a very solid point, as every episode from seasons one through six kicked off with a stirring quote to live by. Some of these include:

* “Great leaders inspire greatness in others”

* “Belief is not a matter of choice, but of conviction”

* “The best confidence builder is experience”

* “Courage makes heroes, but trust builds friendships”

* “The path to evil may bring great power, but not loyalty”

* “Wisdom is born in tools as well as wise men”

Some other users all shared the same sentiment that Star Wars offers the important lesson about rising above negativity, being the bigger person, and seeing the good in others.

As one of the most popular and successful media franchises of all time, it’s no wonder why Star Wars has offered some of the most remembered quotes in history. Since the ‘70s, up until the present day, the franchise has been positively received from its very large fan base and is a significant part of pop culture.