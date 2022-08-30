Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember

Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember.

Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.

Comic book movies are never been better, and studios have finally gained the confidence to go in full comic book silliness in their blockbuster adaptations. Wasn’t always this way, and one plucky Redditor said that they’ve drastically changed their mind on what is now considered a dog of a movie: Swamp Thing.

The Rings of Power are about to hit Amazon Prime Video, and it’s got people back on binge watching for The Hobbit. However, is it really any good? Or were audiences conditioned to somewhat enjoying them because it was Lord of the Rings content after a decade dry-spell?

The hype for Avengers: Age of Ultron was massive, and so many expected it to demolish its predecessor at the box office but it only managed to gross $300 million more than 2012’s The Avengers. It had some redeeming qualities, however one fan has said he’s turned around on the film in a negative way. Ultron got some redemptions thanks to What If…? but it’s unlikely we’ll see him in live-action again.

Superman II was the pinnacle of superhero cinema for twenty years and seemed like nothing could realistically top it. Looking back, it’s now deeply apparent that the original version of the film was slaughtered in editing. A second cut of the film hit circulation in the 2000s, and is generally considered better.

With the way trends go in and out of cinema, audiences may look back at Avengers: Endgame and deem it to be utter garbage while praising Morbius as the height of the medium. That unpredictability is why movies keep such a long shelf life.