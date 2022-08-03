Fans spare a thought for the other movie mercilessly killed by Warner Bros
DC fans are aghast today as they struggle to process the news that Warner Bros. has tossed the almost finished Batgirl into the trash, with the rumors of it ending up a tax write-off meaning it can never be released in any form. But while the untimely end of Barbara Gordon hogs the headlines, there’s another movie caught up in this situation that deserves some love. We’re talking Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.
The sequel to 2020’s Scoob! was unveiled in December last year during an HBO Max sizzle reel and was supposed to be released this December. But, despite the film being “practically finished” and $40 million already spent, it’s being permanently shelved.
Producer/writer Tony Cervone confirmed the bad news on Instagram, saying that he’s “beyond heartbroken”:
Fans are similarly upset:
Others say the animation had been complete as recently as last Friday:
Those involved with Scoob! are sending their condolences:
Others are dismayed that we won’t see what Batman: The Animated Series‘ Paul Dini would have done with the property:
Dini himself has said this is “the darkest of disappointments”:
And others simply express their sympathy:
It remains to be seen what impact Warner Bros.’ decisions will have on other features in production. After all, if it’s willing to bring the hammer down on two movies that were practically complete, then nothing is safe. If we were working on their Blue Beetle movie, we’d begin to feel awfully nervous right about now.
The other major question is whether Warner Bros. will go one step further and write off The Flash, as it’s difficult to see how a movie starring Ezra Miller can be a hit right now.