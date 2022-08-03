Fans spare a thought for the other movie mercilessly killed by Warner Bros

DC fans are aghast today as they struggle to process the news that Warner Bros. has tossed the almost finished Batgirl into the trash, with the rumors of it ending up a tax write-off meaning it can never be released in any form. But while the untimely end of Barbara Gordon hogs the headlines, there’s another movie caught up in this situation that deserves some love. We’re talking Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

The sequel to 2020’s Scoob! was unveiled in December last year during an HBO Max sizzle reel and was supposed to be released this December. But, despite the film being “practically finished” and $40 million already spent, it’s being permanently shelved.

Producer/writer Tony Cervone confirmed the bad news on Instagram, saying that he’s “beyond heartbroken”:

Fans are similarly upset:

THEY ALSO CANCELLED THE STRAIGHT TO HBO MAX SCOOB PREQUEL MOVIE WHERE THEY SOLVE CRIMES AS KIDS😩 pic.twitter.com/Ew87JGkOkS — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) August 2, 2022

Others say the animation had been complete as recently as last Friday:

Per the director, SCOOB: Holiday Haunt was very close to completion, in fact, the animation had just been completed "this past Friday".



The film was cancelled today at HBO Max, it cost 40 million to make. It's a baffling move and now the film may become lost media. pic.twitter.com/9w3B1RUaiK — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) August 3, 2022

Those involved with Scoob! are sending their condolences:

I was so lucky to have been part of #Scoob when it was in production. I’m so sad to here about the new #ScoobyDoo Movie and the decision to cancel it #SaveScoobHolidayHaunt pic.twitter.com/JPy45p3fbL — Tom Caulfield☘️🏊‍♂️♿️ (@TomCaulfield01) August 3, 2022

Others are dismayed that we won’t see what Batman: The Animated Series‘ Paul Dini would have done with the property:

PAUL DINI WAS THE CO-WRITER OF THE SCOOB PREQUEL AND YOU FREAKING CANCELLED IT.



ZASLAV I AM INSIDE YOUR WALLS pic.twitter.com/YeEukdyuv6 — Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online (@FandomMenaceLs) August 3, 2022

Dini himself has said this is “the darkest of disappointments”:

Didn't realize (or, perhaps forgot?) that the now canceled Scoob! spin-off was written by Paul Dini. Also hearing it was close to complete too. This is so absurd 😔 pic.twitter.com/mHqLQZmggb — Watchtower Database (@dcauwatchtower) August 3, 2022

And others simply express their sympathy:

My deepest sympathies to the ones involved in the creation of both Batgirl and Scoob: Holiday Haunt.



They all deserve better then this it is absolutely disgusting to cancel a project that the cast and crew poured their hearts into when it was literally almost completed!…. — 💙Skunky27💙 (Cuphead Show This Month!!) (@Skunky271) August 3, 2022

It remains to be seen what impact Warner Bros.’ decisions will have on other features in production. After all, if it’s willing to bring the hammer down on two movies that were practically complete, then nothing is safe. If we were working on their Blue Beetle movie, we’d begin to feel awfully nervous right about now.

The other major question is whether Warner Bros. will go one step further and write off The Flash, as it’s difficult to see how a movie starring Ezra Miller can be a hit right now.