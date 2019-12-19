Avengers: Endgame Fans Spot Embarrassing New CGI Error In Final Battle

We’re coming in fast on the end of 2019, and by now everyone and their dog has seen Avengers: Endgame. It’s closed out the year as the highest-grossing film of all time, with Marvel Studios ending their Infinity Saga on a major high point. But despite all those millions of pairs of eyes on the movie, it’s taken until now for someone – Redditor DemonicCarrot – to spot a big error in one of the climactic scenes.

The mistake comes at the end of the final battle when Thanos has seized Tony Stark’s Nano Gauntlet and believes he’s about to wipe out all life in the universe. He intones, “I am… inevitable” and snaps his fingers. But look closely at his hand and you can see the middle finger of the gauntlet clearly clipping through the palm. This is a common CGI mistake, though one generally seen more in video games than in pre-rendered CGI. If you don’t believe me, you can check it out for yourself over on Reddit.

Of course, we could try and no-prize our way out of this. After all, this is a nanotech gauntlet that adapts to the size of whoever’s wearing it, implying a certain degree of flexibility in how it looks. Perhaps this is simply the gauntlet reconfiguring itself to more perfectly fit Thanos’ hand?

Tell yourself that if you want, but it simply seems like the various CGI companies involved in Endgame were stretched pretty thin over the last few months of production. After all, we’ve already seen a bunch of small errors in the final battle, with the most egregious being Paul Rudd’s Giant-Man appearing in the background while he’s supposed to be hot-wiring the quantum projector van.

Maybe one day we’ll eventually see a ‘fixed’ version of Avengers: Endgame, but for now, I think this mistake is small enough that most viewers will let it slide. I just wish I could unsee it.