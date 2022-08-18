Fans still using ‘The Dark Knight’ as the DC measuring stick

2005’s Batman Begins was good, but its 2008 sequel The Dark Knight completely blasted past it. Christopher Nolan wowed critics and audiences alike with a thoughtful, layered, and incredibly tense crime thriller boasting the all-time great performance of Heath Ledger as the Joker.

However, it’s worth remembering that The Dark Knight came out very soon after the debut MCU entry Iron Man, and in the fourteen years since the landscape of superhero movies has transformed beyond recognition. So, in 2022 does The Dark Knight still hold up?

Fans are debating the issue on r/DC_Cinematic, with a pair of threads asking if any subsequent comic book movie has lived up to what The Dark Knight delivered. First up, the universal consensus is yes, this movie absolutely holds up in 2022, with many replies saying it stands a good chance of being considered timeless. Part of that is down to it simply telling a compelling story, but Nolan’s decision to focus on practical effects and stunts over CGI means it’ll age like fine wine.

But whether any superhero film since The Dark Knight is actually better than it is more of a matter for debate. Replies named Logan, Man of Steel, and Joker as possible contenders for the throne, though for every suggestion there are many arguing they don’t come close.

It’s also worth remembering that most current MCU and DCEU movies aren’t aiming for the same target as The Dark Knight, and it wouldn’t make sense for an MCU movie to try for the same downbeat, realistic tone. Even so, when future generations of film fans look back on the superhero craze of the early 21st century, it’s likely that The Dark Knight will remain one of the best examples of the genre.