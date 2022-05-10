Fans surprisingly share some love for the 2000s ‘Fantastic Four’ movies

Who knew these films had so many fans?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Fantastic Four‘s film history is infamously one of the most checkered in Marvel canon as none of the four movies made about the House of Ideas’ First Family have reached the heights fans hoped for. And yet, while there’s no sign of 2015’s Fant4stic receiving a reappraisal, those who grew up with the FF flicks of the mid-aughts have a lot of fondness of the cheesy duology.

With John Krasinski making his debut as a new incarnation of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been thinking back to 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, and are sharing some love for those traditionally much-maligned movies, which were directed by Tim Story. For starters, one viral tweet championed their pretty comics-accurate costumes.

Still the best the Fantastic Four have looked in live action. pic.twitter.com/JnGXlL0f5f — Frankie (@frankieA_99) May 9, 2022

It turns out that a lot of folks also remain loyal to Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards.

Y’all really sleep on how perfect this casting was for Reed. Say what you will about the movies but this man was as perfect for Reed as Christopher Reeves was for Superman imo and I’m not exaggerating in the slightest pic.twitter.com/5bA8Knvp19 — James | Meta Comics (@ComicsMeta) May 9, 2022

And Chris Evans and Jessica Alba have their fans as the Storm siblings, Johnny and Sue, too.

Instead of reboot I’m here for a rehash now that old man Steve exist I joked about Chris Evans reclaiming his role as Johnny Storm + Jessica Alba is STILL stunning to reprise Susan Storm pic.twitter.com/GRd2u9dcFQ — The Sacred Black Shepherd (@SacredBlkSheep) May 10, 2022

Plus, Michael Chiklis’ Ben Grimm has always felt like he walked right off the page, thanks to the use of practical effects for the Thing.

Michael Chiklis was and is the best part of these movies for me.



My perfect casting for the role in the MCU for the thing will always be him. https://t.co/g2bikRaq6Y — Shogs, CEO of wholesome/Stupidity (@choccymil1k) May 10, 2022

The banter between the characters is also underrated.

If there's one thing I like about the FANTASTIC FOUR films; it's the banter between Chris Evans' Johnny Storm and Michael Chiklis' Ben Grimm. pic.twitter.com/Mn86bAhJfE — 🇺🇦 Harris Dang aka Critic Name 🇺🇦 (@FilmMomatic) May 10, 2022

Julian McMahon’s Doctor Doom has often been criticized over the years, but it turns out he has his supporters, as well.

Doctor Doom also looked cool af pic.twitter.com/dT4MDxggNr — Andrew (Vertigo) 🇵🇷❗ (@AJ_Vertigo) May 9, 2022

Maybe it’s a shame we never got a third movie in this series after all.

The entire damn cast for those movies were perfect. And the movies themselves were really good and entertaining imo. They get way too much undeserved hate. It sucks that they didn’t make at least one more movies after the second. — Kong the Monke 🦧 (@kongthemonke) May 9, 2022

But then perhaps people are just fond of these movies because the other two were so bad (2015’s reboot and the infamous, unreleased 1990s film).

I agree but when compared to 2015 and 1994 anything looks amazing pic.twitter.com/RJUwrR39hB — David ✍️ (@Gameover9005) May 9, 2022

Marvel Studios is developing a fifth Fantastic Four flick, a relaunch of the team set within the MCU, so hopefully this will be the one that strikes gold. That said, it seems some fans out there remain loyal to the Storyverse.