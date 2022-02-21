The MCU‘s success in cinema and its reach in the pop-cultural landscape is definitely something for the history books, but what do you think has been Kevin Feige’s biggest creative gamble over the past 14 years?

This is what Marvel fans are currently debating on Reddit. In a thread that’s going viral on the r/marvelstudios subreddit, folks are picking works that they deem to be more in the experimental domain as opposed to the MCU’s usual formulaic approach to superhero storytelling.

The original poster has selected four projects to get their point across, three of which are set after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. WandaVision, Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight are all unique productions in their own right, and they go a long way towards proving Marvel is going down the path of wisdom by reinventing itself rather than recycling the same old ideas.

Fans who have partaken in the debate have varying opinions, of course, and we’ve listed some of the most prominent ones below.

One user seems to think that Robert Downey Jr. was Marvel’s biggest gamble because of the actor’s controversial past and afflictions with substance abuse.

Many others are of the opinion that the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was the MCU’s true box office gamble in its early years.

Some, meanwhile, think that we wouldn’t have an MCU if the first movie, 2008’s Iron Man, hadn’t become a hit.

And while we’re at it, why not take a moment to appreciate what MCU has done in creating this expansively interconnected narrative?

When you think about it, a lot of variables had to come together to turn the MCU into what it is today, so I think it’d be fair to acknowledge that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the rest of the producers have done many things right over the course of this tumultuous journey.