Fans throw on their white vests to celebrate the 34th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Yippie kay-yay, action fans. The iconic Bruce Willis action flick Die Hard was released 34 years ago, and while your average fan might be just another American who saw too many movies as a child, still they’ll come out to Twitter, they’ll get together, have a few laughs. While Die Hard stans might consider it one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, the film that put Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman on the map was released on July 15, 1988, right in the heart of the summer season.

In addition to its many instantly-recognizable lines like “Ho ho ho, now I have a machine gun,” it’s also remembered for Willis’ classic performance as beleaguered NYPD officer John McClane whose trip out to Los Angeles is ruined by a terrorist group who take his wife hostage during her company Christmas party. McClane decides to take on the terrorists all by himself, and his only backup are Reginald VelJohnson’s Hostess-loving street cop and Argyle the limo driver who spends the entire movie in a garage listening to music.

Fans remembered Die Hard’s anniversary by pointing out that Willis, who up until that point was best known for the detective comedy series Moonlighting, was a hard sell as an action star:

DIE HARD wsa released 34 years ago today. The original poster didn't include Bruce Willis because the studio didn't think an actor known for comedy would be able to sell an action film. pic.twitter.com/KfnfT39UcV — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 15, 2022

While this fan had to give props to Steven E. deSouza, one of the film’s credited screenwriters, for the movie’s clever storytelling that set up scenes in Act I that paid off down the line:

DIE HARD is such a well-structured and clever thing, @StevenEdeSouza



It sounds funny, but I honestly believe that the “make fists with your toes” thing is the best example of set-up/payoff in cinema history. Hell, this film is overflowing with smart stuff like that. Also, this: https://t.co/WLa1OxRGVp pic.twitter.com/qz41QwhY0g — José David Ernand (@Both_Coasts25) July 15, 2022

While other fans remember that this was Alan Rickman’s film debut, one of the best in the history of cinema:

Die Hard exploded into cinemas OTD in 1988.

It's possibly the greatest action movie ever made, the role of John McClane completely transformed the career of Bruce Willis. As for Alan Rickman, surely it's one of the greatest movie debuts of all time

'Yippee ki yay, motherf**ker!' pic.twitter.com/RkdivLN6dm — The Sting (@TSting18) July 15, 2022

And still other fans remembered the great John McTiernan, the director of Die Hard and the equally-classic Die Hard with a Vengeance, as well as Predator and The Hunt for Red October:

John McTiernan's action classic, Die Hard opened in theaters on this day 34 years ago.

pic.twitter.com/SvsMxFX6pX — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) July 15, 2022

And finally, let’s just enjoy some great art about great art: