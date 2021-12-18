Whether you’re a fan who has lamented that Tom Holland was essentially playing “Ironboy Jr” in Sony/Marvel’s latest Spider-Man trilogy or somebody who has been fully on board with the MCU Spidey since Homecoming, chances are you got a kick out of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As of this writing, the latest Spidey installment has a certified fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience rating of 99%.

Clearly, not everyone has been a fan of director Jon Watts‘ handling of the character. However, there’s no doubting that he really stuck the landing — even if he was aided by No Way Home’s incredible nostalgia vibes and standout performances by Holland, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe and others.

Now that the trilogy is done, fans have been split on who should be entrusted with bringing the web-slinger to the big screen going forward.

Spidey producer Amy Pascal has revealed that Sony is looking at making another trilogy of movies with Marvel and that development on the next film has already begun. But which filmmaker can be counted on to build upon the momentum established by No Way Home?

That’s a topic that is currently being debated by passionate fans on Reddit.

A number of fans believe that Watts’ efforts with No Way Home make him an obvious choice to helm the franchise into the future:

However, a number of other names have popped up in the discussion as well. A handful of fans namechecked Jon Favreau as a candidate and, in a lot of ways, he makes sense for a new Spider-Man trilogy. In addition to having an intimate knowledge of the Holland Spidey after acting in all of the films, he is literally the guy who kicked off this MCU party in 2008 with Iron-Man.

Meanwhile, his work on The Mandalorian shows that he has only gotten better over time.

Other names mentioned by fans include Marc Webb and Sam Raimi — who directed the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire films, respectively — Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class, the Kingsmen series) and Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs The World, the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy).