Even though he hasn’t been confirmed for the movie as of yet, everyone’s expecting Tobey Maguire to make his triumphant return as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which would also mark his first live-action credit since 2014 drama Pawn Sacrifice.

Given that he almost had to vacate the role seventeen years ago due to a recurring back injury, with a fresh-faced Jake Gyllenhaal waiting in the wings to replace him, we shouldn’t be expecting the 46-year-old Maguire to be strapped into a wire wig and getting thrown around with reckless abandon if he is indeed swinging by for a cameo.

However, a viral tweet that’s racked up thousands upon thousands of likes in no time at all puts forward an even better and much more tantalizing proposition that fans are fully on board for, as you can see below.

It’s nothing more than wishful thinking, but even the notion of seeing a grizzled, broken-down Spider-Man forcing himself back into action after dedicating his life to protecting New York City is brimming with incredible potential, and while the Logan formula isn’t going to work for every superhero, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see a veteran Maguire suiting up for one last ride before heading off into the web-slinging sunset.