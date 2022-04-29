Fans Weigh In on ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home Beating ‘The Batman’s RT Score

Is Rotten Tomatoes right on this one?

Rotten Tomatoes is famous for its controversial ratings. Thanks to a sometimes confusing score system (what makes one three-star review a positive one while another is counted as negative?), a super-popular movie might end up with surprisingly low rating or else a less-acclaimed one comes away Certified Fresh. Just look at the cases of The Batman and Spider-Man: Far From Home, for instance.

As Twitter user @Spagggs pointed out, Robert Pattinson’s recent debut as the Dark Knight is sitting at an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 87% audience score. That’s pretty impressive, but it comes up short when compared to Far From Home‘s 90% critics rating and 95% audience score. To be clear, that’s not the recent No Way Home we’re talking about but its 2019 predecessor.

While The Batman vs No Way Home might be evenly matched opponents, the OP wondered if Far From Home is really up to the Matt Reeves movie’s speed.

Genuine question for all my rotten tomato lovers. Is The Batman a better film than Spider-Man: Far From Home? pic.twitter.com/XVbJJKUzYs — Stallion #RebelMoon (@Spagggs) April 28, 2022

As you would imagine, folks on both side of the Marvel/DC divide weighed in. And for every fan championing The Batman…

… There’s one vouching for Far From Home.

What this thread teaches us is that some people really, really hate Far From Home.

Far From Home literally feels like a feature length Disney Channel film when compared with The Batman LOL, both in terms of tone and production values. https://t.co/Wa4V1spK50 — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) April 29, 2022

And yet others really, really love it.

The batman wishes it was as good as Spider-Man far from home https://t.co/1avLh0dj8v — ⭐️ GioJo ⭐️ stand 🤨 OF THE FULL MOON🌒 (@GioJo_cato) April 29, 2022

Hot take: The Batman isn’t just better than FFH but every single MCU flick.

I love both. And I will defend both of them with all my life. Still, The Batman is 100x better than any MCU movie. https://t.co/ZG8Y3aaTMM — Peter in the #MultiverseOfMadness (@TheGeekyGuyy) April 29, 2022

But does it have Jake Gyllenhaal overacting in a fish-bowl helmet? No, no, it doesn’t.

FFH has Jake Gyllenhaal, The batman doesn't.

For me the superior movie is pretty clear. https://t.co/AuFgINOTdF — Flame #MorbiusSweep (@g1316820629) April 29, 2022

The Batman might be a better-made film, some think, but it’s not as much of a crowd-pleaser.

But it's understandably not as enjoyable for some people https://t.co/nh0G1BVNGR — andre (@breadboytoka) April 29, 2022

Maybe we shouldn’t compare these two wildly different superhero movies at all?

Stop 👏 comparing 👏 dark 👏 brooding 👏 cinema 👏 to 👏 fun👏 family👏 movies!! https://t.co/47P0fyQdmN — Graham Columb VO (@GrahamColumbVO) April 29, 2022

These two films are definitely chalk and cheese, with one being a teen comedy-drama and the other a dark crime thriller, so whichever you prefer is totally subjective. This is an interesting microcosm of the whole “Marvel vs. DC” debate, however, and it definitely suggests that critics slightly prefer the MCU to DC’s output.