Fans wonder what comes next for the Jedi in the current ‘Star Wars’ timeline

Ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans have wondered what the future holds for Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker. The storytelling potential is obvious: she ignited her own yellow saber, adopted the name Skywalker, and gazed off into Tatooine’s twin sunrise with BB-8 at her side.

Rey must have had adventures after that, with official Star Wars books vaguely confirming that she eventually became a Jedi Master and that her exploits passed into galactic legend. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special even showed Rey beginning to instruct Finn on how to use the Force, so clearly Disney approves of her starting to teach others.

So, could we see Rey follow in Luke’s footsteps and attempt to train a new generation of Jedi? Fans are busy debating what might happen on r/Star Wars, though admittedly the overriding tone is skepticism that it could work.

Alternate Design For Dark Rey Revealed In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

They point out that Rey had no training from an official Jedi Master (Luke essentially granted himself that title, though he would absolutely have been one, were the Order around to give it to him) and hasn’t so far displayed much aptitude for teaching others. On top of that, she’s seen first-hand the dangers of training people to wield the Force. Her Palpatine family lineage must still weigh heavily on her, and if Luke failed in establishing a Jedi training academy, what chance does she have?

Others say we may have a hint in her yellow lightsaber color. This isn’t associated with the Jedi or Sith, so may be a clue she’ll forge a new ‘grey’ path and avoid suppressing her students’ emotions.

Whether we’ll ever see any of this remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Disney and Lucasfilm finally decide to move the story forward beyond The Rise of Skywalker soon.