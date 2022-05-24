Fans wonder which 2023 comic book movie went through 45 writers, even though we can probably guess

Much like any other year, 2023 is bringing a bonanza of comic book movies to theaters, but one of them has gone through a great deal more writers than the rest.

If you can believe it, a recent report touted that one high-profile superhero blockbuster in particular saw its screenplay submitted to the Writer’s Guild of America, and a mind-boggling 45 different scribes were said to have contributed to the script at one stage or another through development.

As things stand, that means the candidates are Kraven the Hunter, The Marvels, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, Madame Web, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Blue Beetle, and an unassigned November 3 spot that currently belongs to Marvel Studios.

However, one title in particular has emerged as the obvious front-runner, and it makes complete sense when you consider the tortured history to have befallen the feature-length debut of a certain Scarlet Speedster from DC Comics.

Christina Hodson is currently the sole credited writer on The Flash, with Andy Muschietti directing, but since entering development in 2014 we’ve seen the project pass through the hands of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Grant Morrison, while star Ezra Miller even flirted with cranking out some pages.

That means there are upwards of 30 names unaccounted for, so we’ll be very interested to discover if the full list emerges either before or after The Flash comes to theaters next summer.