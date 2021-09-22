Fantastic Beasts 3 Gets An Official Title And Release Date

We’ve heard so little about the project since shooting wrapped at the end of last year that it’s easy to forget the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is arriving next summer, even if Johnny Depp fans won’t have forgotten how he was kicked to the curb and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald.

The second installment suffered from the worst reviews and lowest box office the Wizarding World had ever seen, so director David Yates and writer J.K. Rowling, who continues to piss off her own fanbase on a regular basis, need to pull something special out of the bag to get everybody back onside, especially when there’s still two more mega-budget fantasy blockbusters to go.

It’s just been confirmed that we’ll find out for ourselves on April 15th, 2022, when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore comes to theaters, and you can check out the first teaser below.

The third installment of the #FantasticBeasts franchise will premiere in theaters on April 15, 2022.



It is officially titled – 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' pic.twitter.com/DQdfV0Oqqo — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 22, 2021

Mads Mikkelsen Is Gellert Grindelwald In Fantastic Beasts 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jude Law’s Dumbledore has operated on the fringes of the series so far, but he’s clearly going to step into the limelight. Then again, given the cliffhanger that ended The Crimes of Grindelwald, it’s more likely the title is referring to the family as a whole looking at what we know now about Credence Barebone. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is less than seven months away, so the countdown to the first teaser trailer is surely on.