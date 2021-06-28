Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Reportedly Kill Off [SPOILERS]

It’s been three years and counting since the last movie, but Fantastic Beasts 3 is on its way. After multiple delays, both before and after the pandemic, the third chapter in the Wizarding World prequel series is now in post-production and due to release next July. After the underwhelming nature of The Crimes of Grindelwald, not to mention all the off-screen controversy surrounding its cast, there’s a lot of pressure on FB3 to deliver something truly gripping and thrilling.

And here’s one way that the threequel might achieve this. We’ve heard from our trusted sources – who previously told us about Warner Bros.’s plans for a Harry Potter TV series before that was confirmed – that one of the franchise’s major characters will be killed off in the new film, which should have major repercussions for where the story goes next. So only read on past the gallery below if you don’t mind potentially massive spoilers.

As per our intel, the shock death at the end of Fantastic Beasts 3 will be the wizard formerly known as Credence Barebone, but who the final scene of Crimes revealed was actually Aurelius Dumbledore, the younger brother of Jude Law’s Albus. Ezra Miller’s troubled young Obscurial essentially served as the hinge of the whole plot of the first two films, as his dangerous powers made him a target for both the light and dark wizards out there. So killing him off would be a surprising move for the next film to make.

From a behind-the-scenes standpoint, though, it makes sense. Miller’s commitments to the DCEU may only increase from now on, given that The Flash solo films are finally happening, so he may not be available for future sequels. That is assuming that any further entries in the franchise actually get made. It has been rumored that WB may cut their losses and conclude Fantastic Beasts with this third movie. But that remains to be seen.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is on course to release on July 15th, 2022.