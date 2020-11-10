Fantastic Beasts 3 Reportedly Making Jude Law’s Role Bigger Now That Johnny Depp’s Out

Harry Potter fans will no doubt debate until the end of time whether Richard Harris or Michael Gambon made the better Albus Dumbledore, and no offense intended to either of the immensely respected thespians, but everyone would surely agree that Jude Law makes for the most handsome iteration of the character.

Law’s smoldering Dumbledore hasn’t played a particularly major role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise so far, and has tended to flit in and out of the story while delivering his signature nuggets of sage advice, confusing wisdom and required exposition, but with the entire spinoff series set to build towards the epic showdown between Albus and Grindelwald for the fate of the entire Wizarding World, the 47 year-old is expected to have a much more integral part in the final three chapters.

Of course, he’ll be battling against an entirely different Grindelwald now that Johnny Depp has been given his marching orders, and we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones that told us the Fast & Furious franchise would finally be heading to outer space long before it was confirmed by Michelle Rodriguez – that Law will see his presence significantly increased as a result, with Dumbledore set to shoulder the burden of deepening the complicated relationship between the diametrically opposed wizards.

Production on Fantastic Beasts 3 can’t afford to slow down having already suffered several significant delays, and there’ve been reports that the studio had contingency plans in mind should Depp’s libel trial go against him. Presumably, that’ll result in much more screen time for Law’s Albus Dumbledore now, as he assumes the second most prominent role in the franchise behind only Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander.