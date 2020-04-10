Fantastic Beasts 3 Will Reportedly Show Us The Dumbledore/Grindelwald Romance

One of the many controversies swirling around Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was its total avoidance of Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s past relationship. It was only vaguely hinted that Jude Law’s Hogwarts professor and Johnny Depp’s dark wizard had some shared past, which left fans who knew the truth about their teenage romance frustrated that the filmmakers were leaving it all unsaid. There’s pressure on Fantastic Beasts 3, then, to put that right. And it may do just that, according to what we’re hearing.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Jim Carrey is returning as the Mask in Space Jam 2 and a live-action Bambi remake is in the works – that the next installment in the Wizarding World franchise won’t hold back like Crimes. In fact, we’re hearing that Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship will be outright confirmed without any doubt in the threequel and the film will make it very clear what’s going on between them.

The way J.K. Rowling has so far depicted Albus and Gellert’s history has always been the subject of much criticism. The writer only made clear that they were gay after finishing the book series. Then, around the time that Crimes came out, she revealed they had an “intense” love affair in their younger days – not that you’d know from watching the movie, mind you. As such, fans have often described the coupling as a poor example of LGBTQ representation in the franchise, but apparently, that’s going to change soon.

Fixing Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s dynamic is just one of the things WB will need to correct in the third film, though. FB3 was already delayed so that Rowling’s script could be touched up by screenwriter Steve Kloves, even before the current health crisis forced it back even further. The studio’s keen to avoid another helping of bad press and poor box office returns with this one, too, so hopefully all this extra time will allow them to craft something special.

Fantastic Beasts 3, set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is attached to a November 12th, 2021 release date – though that’s probably going to change. But tell us, are you excited for more of “Dumblewald” in the sequel? You know where to share your thoughts.