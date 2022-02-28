After originally being set to drop last Thursday, the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore finally arrived online this Monday — and it’s proven to be worth the wait for diehard Potterheads. There’s a lot for fans to get excited about in the trailer, from the return of old favorites like Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and his Muggle pal Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) to the introduction of new characters, like Jessica Williams’ Lally. But what folks are loving most is the promise of a faceoff between Jude Law’s Dumbledore and Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

Though the former lovers turned enemies were kept apart throughout The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which the dark wizard was played by Johnny Depp, the Secrets trailer makes clear that the reunion fans have waited years to see is finally about to play out on screen. One clip sees the pair sharing a loaded conversation as they sit down for tea, while another captures them in the midst of battle. And, honestly, fans don’t know which scene they can’t wait for the most.

Beyond the thrill of seeing Albus and Gellert face off against each other, the framing of the battle scene is highly intriguing as it appears to take place in some kind of mirror dimension.

I’m probably overthinking this scene but I’m so interested in all the new magic we’ll be seeing in a few weeks #FantasticBeasts #SecretsofDumbledore pic.twitter.com/BXlXoYosl6 — FB:The Secrets of Jessica (@tielrex) February 28, 2022

And that’s obviously making people think of Doctor Strange. Are we sure Mikkelsen really is Grindelwald and he’s not secretly crossing over as his Marvel villain Kaecilius?

I’m so interested in what this means!!!! Are they in like an alternate mirror dimension thing?? What does it meeeeeean😲😲 #FantasticBeasts #SecretsofDumbledore pic.twitter.com/4jYeZiKSL2 — FB:The Secrets of Jessica (@tielrex) February 28, 2022

Having Dumbledore and Grindelwald reunite is a big deal for a couple of reasons. For one, it’ll hopefully mean their romantic past will be explicitly discussed, as opposed to the vague hints we got in the last film. From a lore point of view, it’s notable because the duo formed a blood pact together when they were teens to make sure they could never harm each other. But clearly, they must find a way to break that vow in this movie.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore reveals all when it enters U.S. theaters on April 15.