By now, you’ve probably watched the first full-length trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in the Wizarding World prequel series that’s indisputably the most important entry in the series by far.

If David Yates’ return to the world of magic and muggles flies high at the box office and scores strong reviews from fans and critics, then the five-film saga that nobody was really clamoring for could be back on track.

However, if it falls even lower than predecessor The Crimes of Grindelwald, then Warner Bros. have a tricky situation on their hands with another two mega budget blockbusters still to go.

Either way, the main talking point coming out of the footage was always going to be Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald, and you can check out some brand new images of Johnny Depp’s replacement below.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' images reveal Grindelwald 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would be equal parts brave and stupid for Mikkelsen to let Depp’s work influence even the tiniest aspect of his performance, but he’s smart enough to have gone in another direction. The Hannibal star could play a charming, sinister and charismatic bad guy brimming with sex appeal and animal magnetism in his sleep, so we should at least be confident that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has got the villain right, if nothing else.