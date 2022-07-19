‘Fantastic Four’ fans name their preferred candidates for Doctor Doom

There’s much speculation over who Marvel Studios could cast for its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, but arguably what’s even more important than finding the right quartet of leading stars is making sure they’ve got the right Doctor Doom. While we’ve had some strong castings for Reed Richards and the like before now, regardless of the quality of the films they appeared in, the team’s nemesis has yet to be depicted accurately in live-action.

With no disrespect intended to either Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbel, we really need Marvel to find someone to blow us away as the MCU’s incarnation of Victor Von Doom. And, just as you would expect, fans have a lot of thoughts on who should get the gig. Redditor u/Overall_Cookie_630 asked the folks of the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to name their preferred picks for the Latverian ruler, with a few brilliant suggestions coming out of the conversation.

From Zod to Doom? Man of Steel‘s Michael Shannon would be a good choice.

Michael Fassbender’s already portrayed one iconic Marvel villain in Magneto, but if he wants another go at it he’s welcome to play Doom.

Javier Bardem’s due to be a bad guy in the MCU, why not have him as Doom?

Sam Witwer, most known as the voice of Darth Maul, would be an inspired choice.

Could Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Joel Edgerton hop from the Star Wars galaxy to the Marvel universe?

The guy they’re thinking of is Aquaman‘s Patrick Wilson, who actually wouldn’t be half-bad.

We need a peak at Cillian Murphy as Doom now.

Keanu Reeves as Victor? Well, we need him in the MCU somewhere.

The next Fantastic Four film — the fourth overall — is currently in development. Here’s hoping we’ll get some updates at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel this weekend.