The Fantastic Four’s First MCU Appearance Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue its unrelenting quest for world domination by expanding onto the small screen, with a huge slate of exclusive Disney Plus shows in various stages of development featuring both new faces and returning favorites. On the big screen, meanwhile, the studio’s Phase Four is already set in stone – although the Coronavirus may end up causing some scheduling issues – but beyond that the only project with an official release date so far is Black Panther II.

While the MCU has always maintained a delicate balancing act between sequels for established heroes and the introduction of new characters, the most highly-anticipated movies on the horizon are arguably those based on names that audiences are more than familiar with. For instance, now that the rights are finally back in their hands following Disney’s takeover of Fox, fans can’t wait to see the Fantastic Four and the X-Men mix it up with the current roster of superheroes, although that isn’t likely to happen for a while yet.

The X-Men have already been the subjects of several great movies, of course, but the Fantastic Four’s track record is much patchier, with many hoping that Kevin Feige and his team can finally be the ones to do the iconic comic book team justice. There’s already been plenty of speculation about how the cosmically-powered group will be introduced into the MCU, but now we’ve heard that they could be set to make their debut during the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel 2.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo in season 2 of The Mandalorian and that the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, both of which are now confirmed – the stinger for Carol Danvers’ second solo outing reportedly takes place in the Quantum Realm, where we’ll get a brief tease of Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben. And yes, we’ll get to see their faces, too, meaning the actors in each role will have been cast by that point.

While we don’t have any further details at the moment, given the cosmic ties between the Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel, it would make sense narratively for them to cross over at some stage, especially with the Quantum Realm set to figure more heavily into the MCU following the events of Avengers: Endgame. And while plans can always change between now and when Carol’s second solo outing arrives, we’re told that this is the route the studio is looking to go in as of this moment.