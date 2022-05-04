‘Fantastic Four’ star open to superhero return, despite having already sh*t the bed

You can’t fault Miles Teller for his fearlessness, with the actor regularly putting himself through the physical wringer in order to play a character to the best of his undoubted abilities, while he’s also admirably refused to shy away from the fact he was absolutely awful in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four.

It must have seemed like the opportunity of a lifetime for the rising star, who was only 27 years old when the blockbuster reboot came to theaters in the summer of 2015. Unfortunately, Teller ended up holding the distinction of being the first name billed in the cast of the worst-rated superhero movie in history on Rotten Tomatoes, which additionally flopped at the box office and lost 20th Century Fox an estimated $80 million.

However, he quickly dived right back into the big budget sandbox by playing Bradley “Son of Goose” Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, and even admitted to ComicBook that he’d be open to a comic book return were the right role to present itself.

“I think those characters in the movie adaptations, in the shows have really come a long way. And I think they’ve really, you know, started diving into the complexity of these characters. And these characters have been written for so long and they evolved so much so I think at the end of the day, you’re just looking for a well written character that hopefully you think touches on some things that you could do, and you could bring it to life. They’re some of the best fans in the world. Some of the most particular fans in the world, but if you can satisfy that crowd and you can have fun doing it then I mean, that’s great.”

Michael B. Jordan did just fine after swapping the Human Torch for Black Panther‘s Killmonger, so there’s already a precedent in place that proves the Fantastic Four cast aren’t blackballed from the genre forever.