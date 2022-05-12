‘Fantastic Four’ writer thinks you know who is perfect for the MCU reboot

At this stage, there'd be an uproar if they didn't play the role in the reboot.

As you may have gathered from the vague headline, definite spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and possible spoilers for Fantastic Four will follow.

Jeremy Slater occupies a unique position within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been responsible for writing one of the worst comic book movies of all-time, years before he was welcomed into Kevin Feige’s fold to serve as the lead writer on the acclaimed Moon Knight.

Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four currently holds the unwanted distinction of being the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptation in history on Rotten Tomatoes, while it additionally flopped spectacularly at the box office and effectively saw the director torpedo his own mainstream career prospects, which isn’t the reputation anyone involved would be keen to have hung around their necks.

On the plus side, fans went bananas when John Krasinski debuted as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Slater admitting to ComicBook that he’s an inspired piece of casting.

“I think Krasinski is a really cool choice if that’s who they go with for whoever the real version of Reed that gets introduced. I think he’d be an awesome choice. We didn’t get to see him do a lot of fun stuff in there — was much more of an introduction and a sort of glorified cameo.”

MCU supporters would be furious were Krasinski booted out and replaced for the impending reboot of Marvel’s First Family, so we’d feel fairly confident in saying he’ll more than likely be sticking around to head up the next iteration of the Fantastic Four.