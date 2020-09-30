Fantastic Four Reboot Writer Says Presidential Debate Was Worse Than His Film

If you’ve been keeping up with the current world of politics – and let’s be honest, it’s a little hard not to these days – then you know that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump are currently in the home stretch of their campaigns for the White House. And in a year already littered with hectic events, rest assured that this November’s showdown will inevitably be one of the most controversial ever, almost certain to shape the very mold of the country for the foreseeable future.

With this year’s election being so important for a bevy of reasons, there aren’t many voters left undecided. But for the few that haven’t settled on a nominee, they were given an opportunity to hear from both politicians last night during their first presidential debate of the year. Unfortunately, though, it was very difficult for Joe Biden to get much of a word in, as President Trump spent most of the evening interrupting both the Democratic nominee and the debate’s moderator Chris Wallace.

He became more and more aggressive throughout the night, too, often causing Wallace to loudly remind him that his campaign agreed to give both nominees two minutes of uninterrupted speaking on each issue. Of course, the consistent interruptions gave Joe Biden very little ability to discuss policy, as it’s obviously not easy to talk over yelling and name-calling. By the end of the hour and a half debate, everyone involved was exhausted, and the American public were left with very little actual substance.

Twitter and other social media sites exploded with opinions post-debate, and as expected, they were largely critical of President Trump’s ability to engage in civil discourse. Memes quickly began circulating almost immediately, and many celebrities used their platform to poke fun at the situation.

Among them was Fantastic Four reboot writer Jeremy Slater, who took to Twitter to crack a joke about his own movie, which was almost universally panned by critics and currently holds a paltry 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. At least he’s got a sense of humor, right?

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

Fantastic Four‘s sequel was cancelled after the film lost $100 million and became the laughing stock of the industry in its release year of 2015, going on to win multiple Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Director. Luckily, the rights to the property now belong to Marvel Studios, and it’s expected that we’ll soon hear more about the four heroes joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the meantime, we’ll apparently just have to use the presidential debates for our own source of entertainment. The final two take place on October 15th and 22nd, respectively, so if you’re brave enough, you can tune in for those. Just don’t expect too much.