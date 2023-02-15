Fascinating fan theory pegs Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ as the sequel to an animated trailblazer

After The Flash Super Bowl trailer, interest in Michael Keaton’s Batman has skyrocketed. The 71-year-old actor will be sliding into a batsuit for the first time since 1992 and, judging by the action in the trailer, he’ll be bringing the pain to criminals like never before. As such, many are rewatching Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns for clues as to what he’s been up to in his three decades away, and one fan has a theory we adore.

Could Batman be a stealth sequel to… Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Here’s the surprisingly convincing argument:

Honestly, it all adds up. Maybe when the Joker fell into that vat of bubbling chemicals he underwent toonification and ended up as a living cartoon? Plus, the production dates do fit eerily well. The replies are fully on board with this unlikely connection:

Always bring receipts!

All the pieces fit…

A new headcanon has been established:

It’s worth noting that this wouldn’t be the first time Burton’s Batman has (sort of) crossed over with animation. In the 2003 movie Looney Tunes: Back in Action Daffy Duck attempts to steal the Batmobile, only to wind up collared by Brendan Fraser. Unfortunately for Fraser the runaway Batmobile then demolishes the iconic Warner Bros water tower. We only hope the Animaniacs made it out alive:

Could Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Batman, and Looney Tunes: Back in Action form some kind of secret trilogy? Hang on, we’re going to need some red yarn, a lot of thumbtacks, and a humungous corkboard to put this theory together…

The Flash hits theaters on Jun. 15.