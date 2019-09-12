Fast And Furious Stars Vin Diesel And The Rock Pay Tribute To Paul Walker On His Birthday
September 12th marks a heart-wrenching anniversary for the Fast and Furious family.
For today is Paul Walker’s birthday, who so tragically died in a traffic accident mid-way through the production of Furious 7, leading to an extended shooting hiatus and a period of grieving for Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne Johnson, and many of the other core figures that make up this billion-dollar franchise.
What followed was a total re-working of Furious 7 – so much so, in fact, that James Wan’s star-studded actioner became a heartfelt tribute to the man who lost his life far too young. And today, to mark what would have Walker’s 46th birthday, the likes of Vin Diesel, Dwyane Johnson, and Meadow Walker have all posted Instagram tributes remembering the star himself.
No words can properly capture the raw emotion of each post, so we’ll leave you in their company:
View this post on Instagram
So much to tell you… so much to share… as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable… and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound… normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
View this post on Instagram
I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw
-
-
View this post on Instagram
Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed….: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs… Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around…. Happy birthdays King Walker….. ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been…. So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!
To say that Paul Walker’s life and legacy still has an impact on the Fast and Furious gang would be to deal in wild understatement. Nevertheless, following the launch and subsequent success of Hobbs & Shaw, there’s been a family feud bubbling beneath the surface.
It can all be traced back to the moment when Dwayne Johnson pitched his idea to spin out a Fast and Furious movie of his own, which went on to exist as a standalone adventure. Johnson’s plan soon gained the backing of Universal, though it came at a price: both Fast and Furious 9 and Fast and Furious 10 were delayed, and it’s only now that Hobbs & Shaw has come and gone that the likes of Diesel, Gibson, and Rodriguez can get back behind the wheel for episode nine. It’s currently slated for release on May 22nd, 2020.
