Fast & Furious 9 Confirmed To Head To Outer Space

Ever since the Fast & Furious franchise reinvented itself as a globetrotting action-packed blockbuster series with the fifth installment, fans have been left wondering how Dominic Toretto and his extended family could possibly keep raising the bar when it came to the preposterous set pieces that had turned the brand into an unstoppable box office behemoth.

Over the last four entries in The Fast Saga and spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, the gang have destroyed almost every mode of transport imaginable in every conceivable fashion, which you would think had left the creative team running short of options. Any doubts were put to rest by the first trailer for F9, though, which saw a car plucked out of midair by a magnetized stealth bomber for reasons that remain unclear, and probably won’t make much sense when the movie finally arrives next year. But nobody goes into a new Fast and Furious expecting anything other than mayhem and destruction.

One thing fans have always wanted to see is the filmmakers go for broke and take the crew into outer space, which would have sounded ridiculous a decade ago, but the main cast could probably go toe-to-toe with the Avengers at this point and nobody would bat an eyelid. We Got This Covered told you last year that the franchise was heading into the stars and now, Michelle Rodriguez has confirmed our scoop after being caught off guard by the line of questioning in a recent interview.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that. Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product.”

Gorgeous Fast & Furious 9 Poster Unites The Whole Family 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rodriguez’s Letty might not be going to space, but it certainly sounds like at least a few members of the ensemble will be heading into the great unknown. Quite how it happens in the context of Fast & Furious 9 is anyone’s guess at this point, but leaving your brain at the door has always been a key part of getting the most enjoyment out of the unashamedly ridiculous franchise.