New Fast & Furious 9 Theory Says Han Could Be The Villain

Even though we’ve seen the character killed twice now, Sung Kang’s Han will still be back for the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The globetrotting action blockbuster series is no stranger to giving the fans exactly what they want, and the #JusticeForHan movement has gathered a huge groundswell of support.

Quite how the fan favorite character manages to return from the dead has been the source of much speculation, and given the increasingly absurd nature of the movies, it probably isn’t going to make a lick of sense. But it also doesn’t have to, as audiences just embrace the insanity that follows Dominic Torretto and his family everywhere they go.

Now, however, a new theory claims that not only could Han be revealed as Fast & Furious 9‘s real villain in the end, but he may potentially be working for the shady Eteon organization that were introduced in Hobbs & Shaw.

In last year’s spinoff, Idris Elba’s Brixton was presumed dead, having taken a bullet to the head courtesy of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. After being resurrected and enhanced by Eteon, the franchise has already established that there’s a group of bad guys capable of bringing characters with connections to the major players back to life, so there’s every chance they could have pulled the same trick with Han and used him to infiltrate Dom’s crew.

New Poster For Fast & Furious 9 Promises Justice For Han 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As ScreenRant explains:

Turns out, Eteon recovered Brixton’s body and essentially brought him back from the dead using their technology. He was implanted with cybernetic and mechanical implants to enhance their physical capabilities, hence, the nickname Black Superman. If Eteon can do this, then it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they could’ve also used the same process with Han following his car crash in Tokyo Drift. Assuming that Han was indeed saved and resurrected by Eteon, it’s possible that the mysterious organization is also able to manipulate him in becoming one of their loyal operatives. It’s worth noting that the real identity of Eteon has remained unknown at this point, although there’s no scarcity of theories regarding them floating around online. What’s clear is that they’re not yet done wreaking havoc and will undoubtedly return in future Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

If John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Charlize Theron’s Cipher end up being revealed as Eteon operatives, then the Han theory makes perfect sense, or at least as much sense as we’ve come to expect from the Fast & Furious movies. Not to mention that fans weren’t happy when Dom accepted Han’s murderer into the family with such open arms, which also provides a logical motivation for him to turn his back on his closest friends for welcoming his killer into the fold.