Fast & Furious 9 Tops Box Office Again, Breaks More Records

The good news for Fast & Furious 9, as well as the theatrical industry in general, continues after Dominic Toretto and the rest of his team spent a second week at the top of the domestic box office. While a $32 million three-day haul is already down two-third’s from last week’s $70 million bow, more pandemic-era records have fallen to the family.

Earlier this week, F9 raced past A Quiet Place Part II to become the fastest film to hit $100 million domestically since things first hit the skids back in March of last year, and the sequel has brought in over $125 million already. On top of that, another stellar weekend overseas has seen the latest chapter in The Fast Saga not only surpass Godzilla vs. Kong to become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster released since the beginning of 2020, but it’s just the third production since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to top $500 million globally, alongside Chinese monster hits Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi, Mom.

In even more encouraging news, it’s the first time in close to eighteen months that every single one of the titles in the domestic top ten has earned in excess of a million dollars over the weekend, so the resurgence is well and truly on. Despite streaming on Peacock’s paid tiers, animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business nabbed a decent $17 million, with The Forever Purge bringing in over $12 million to give Universal a stranglehold over the top three.

By the standards of recent times, business is positively booming, with Fast & Furious 9 leading the charge. Of course, things are certain to change next week when Black Widow finally lands, giving Dom and company what will surely be a brief two-week spell at the top.