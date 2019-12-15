Vin Diesel Says First Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Left Him Speechless

Christmas came early for Vin Diesel this year. Not only did the celebrated action star make an appearance at The Game Awards with Fast & Furious 9 co-star Michelle Rodriguez, but he also bore witness to the first teaser of the forthcoming film a month before anyone else. And according to Diesel, fans have reason to be excited.

“I just saw [the trailer] yesterday,” the actor announced at The Game Awards. “And I was just telling [Michelle Rodriguez] how blown away she’s going to be and I realized I should probably tell you guys too. It’s just — I was speechless. I literally had to see [director] Justin [Lin] and have dinner with him immediately. I was just speechless. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

Though he didn’t go into any further detail, Diesel’s claims of being left speechless by the trailer alone seem to imply that it contains more than just the usual fare of action and chases. It could just be a good PR line, but knowing Vin Diesel and the series’ many successes, it seems likely that this comment is that and much more.

As for what we can expect from the preview, well, we don’t know just yet, but the recent success of CGI renders and touch-ups of real actors in films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Terminator: Dark Fate and The Irishman may give way to the return of Brian O’Conner, previously portrayed by the late Paul Walker, who’s been rumored to be making a return in this latest installment. And from what we’ve heard, he may even be teased in the preview.

Whatever the Fast & Furious 9 trailer did to leave Vin Diesel speechless though, it’s sure to mean good things for series fans. And for those wanting to see the preview for themselves, its release date announcement has been slated for December 18th, with the teaser itself promised for January. Watch this space for more.