Every Fast & Furious Movie Is Returning To Play In Theaters For Free

After a fourteen month delay, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is finally set to hit theaters around the world on June 25th, and with the last two entries comfortably sailing past the billion-dollar mark at the box office, the likelihood is that the return of Dominic Toretto and the family will provide another shot in the arm for an industry that’s finally starting to make its long-awaited recovery.

As one of the biggest and most popular brands in cinema, fans are champing at the bit to see Justin Lin’s F9, especially after having to wait so long. To celebrate the buildup to release, the first eight Fast & Furious movies are coming back to cinemas for one night only every Friday from April 30th to June 18th, and it won’t even cost you a penny.

Universal have announced Fast Fridays, free screenings of every film at over 500 participating theaters around the country, with more than 400 international theaters also getting in on the act. One week before each movie plays, tickets will be available from the multiplexes involved, so if you want to see 2001’s The Fast and the Furious at no additional cost then you’d better not waste any time.

AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas are all taking part in the eight-week celebration of all things Fast & Furious, which is an ingenious marketing tactic. The free option entices fans back to the big screen in their numbers, while continuing to hype the upcoming debut of the ninth chapter in The Fast Saga.