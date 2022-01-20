‘Fast & Furious’ veteran producing intriguing new sci-fi actioner

Writer and producer Chris Morgan has become part of the Fast & Furious furniture having scripted every installment in the franchise since Tokyo Drift, including spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, albeit with the exception of last year’s ninth entry.

However, he’s seeking to move away from the high-octane world of Dominic Toretto and the family to broaden his filmmaking horizons, with upcoming projects including DCEU sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Dwayne Johnson’s festive action comedy Red One.

The latest title added to his slate is an intriguing one, with Morgan set to produce high concept sci-fi Deputy X, which is being written by Transcendence and Alien: Covenant‘s Jack Paglen, with plans already in mind for a prospective multi-film series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Expendables 3 and Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell will star in the lead role of what’s been described as being an old school effort in the vein of classics The Running Man and Logan’s Run. The actor also helped develop the premise and is listed as a producer, so he’s clearly got high hopes that Deputy X could turn out to be something special.

Plot details are non-existent at this stage, but there’s enough talent involved to generate plenty of interest based on what we know so far, and it’s not as if audiences will ever tire of high concept genre films.