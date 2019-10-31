Fast & Furious Writer Tells Fans To Be Patient For Justice For Han

Hobbs & Shaw, the newest outing in the long running Fast & Furious franchise, went over pretty well with viewers and critics, but not everyone was pleased with it. As you’re no doubt aware of, many fans still take umbrage with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw for the horrific murder of the beloved Han Seoul-Oh.

Writer-producer Chris Morgan, who’s worked on the scripts for Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw has promised that the team haven’t forgot about Han’s death though and do intend to circle back to that particular plot thread. Addressing the situation in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he told fans that they need to be patient as eventually, there will be justice for Han.

“Well the only thing I’ll say about that is. Listen, I came in on Tokyo Drift. I’m a huge fan of that character, and Sung Kang. And you’re right, we’ve been… Over the course of the films, there’s a big arc, and a debt that’s owed. And I would just say for an audience, everybody involved in the films, loves all of our characters. We’re aware of all the character arcs, and what needs to get paid and where we’re going. And I would just say to an audience, just wait. Just hold on. Not a real comment beyond that, other than, we love the characters just like you do.”

In case you need a quick recap, Han Lue was “killed” at the end The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift when his car was T-boned by a Mercedes, which was driven by a mysterious individual. Fast-forward to the post-credits scene of Fast & Furious 6 and we learned that the driver was Statham’s Shaw. As we watch Han’s car explode, Deckard places a call to Dom Toretto and formally introduces himself.

Interestingly, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources that Han isn’t actually dead and will somehow be returning in a future Fast & Furious movie. That’s yet to be confirmed by anyone involved with the franchise, of course, but it’d be a nice little surprise for fans and it’s not like this is a series that doesn’t have a history of bringing back supposedly dead characters, right?

In any case, justice for Han is coming, one way or another, and as soon as we learn what form it’ll take, we’ll be sure to let you know.