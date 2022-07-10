‘Fast X’ star shares vague and mysterious behind the wheel BTS video

Production has continued to go off without a hitch on next year’s blockbuster sequel Fast X, with Justin Lin having ceded control of the project to Louis Leterrier, for reasons that may or may not have a little or a lot to do with leading man, producer, and Toretto family patriarch Vin Diesel.

Of course, such talk remains strictly in the realm of scuttlebutt until proven otherwise, but it’s not as if there’s a Dwayne Johnson or two out there willing to admit that Diesel isn’t always the easiest person to work with. As things stand, the penultimate chapter in The Fast Saga is still set to roar into theaters on May 19 next year, and we can at least guarantee that the cast will be getting behind the wheel of some vehicles.

That groundbreaking revelation was shared by franchise newcomer, The Suicide Squad breakout, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debutant Daniela Melchior, who shared a BTS video confirming she’d be getting fast, but wouldn’t comment on whether it’d be furious, or even what kind of car she was driving, where she was, or what she was doing.

Can’t show you what color and model is my car, can’t show you where we are, can’t show you who am I with… but I can tell you that #fastX gonna be EPIC. 🔥 @TheFastSaga #fastsaga pic.twitter.com/8aHlwDmgIr — Daniela Melchior (@MelchiorDaniela) July 10, 2022

It’s about as vague and mysterious as it gets, with the black-and-white sheen adding even more opacity to the proceedings. Obviously, people drive cars (and boats, and planes, and tanks, and spacecraft) in Fast & Furious these days, so there’s hardly anything earth-shattering going on, but it does at least indicate that Melchior appears to have more sizeable role than many may have thought.