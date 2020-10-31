Felicity Jones Wants Disney To Resurrect Her Rogue One Character

Since acquiring the rights to that galaxy far, far away in 2012, Disney has produced five Star Wars movies, three of which revolve around the Skywalker Saga and one, involving a young Han Solo, was the box office equivalent of the black sheep in the family.

In a sense, then, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story remains the only film that almost everyone enjoyed. The pic was a huge success, too, grossing over $1 billion against a budget of $265 million. But alas, the story itself, taking place before A New Hope, didn’t leave much room for potential sequels or spinoffs.

Granted, the Mouse of House is working on a Disney+ series featuring Cassian Andor, but we haven’t heard much about the project as of late. It may be safe to assume, then, that things may not be going as well as the studio had originally intended.

As you’ll recall, Rogue One‘s final moments showed our heroes delivering the Death Star plans to the Rebellion. The Empire then used the weapon to destroy Scarif, killing both Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor in the process. Though it appears that even despite this, Felicity Jones is open to reprising her role.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Theory of Everything star was asked if there’d been any talks about a sequel, to which she said:

“I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe [laughs.] So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure.”

As Jones explains, reincarnation is indeed possible in the franchise. But I don’t suppose a Force Ghost would be of much use to anyone as a main character in a potential Rogue One: A Star Wars Story sequel. Not to mention that only Force-sensitive individuals can access this ability and only if they manage to become one with the Force.