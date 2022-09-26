Fiends of all things frightening wonder if 2022 will go down as an all-time great year for horror

After what’s felt like an age out of the mainstream cinemagoers routine, horror as made a huge comeback as dreadites ponder if 2022 has been the greatest ever year for the genre.

It’s been a banner year for blood and gore, as the genre has made a huge resurgence. Thanks to the likes of Scream, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Black Phone, Men, and Barbarian, fans think the year will go down in history as potentially the greatest ever year for horror.

The call has been made before the peak spooky season of October has begun, with several more big name projects still on their way to cinemas and streaming.

2022 has been THE golden year for horror. pic.twitter.com/o4ABIs9rv9 — ً (@letsmegetme) September 24, 2022

Responses flowed in with fellow genre fanatics giving their views on the year so far, and which films have been their highlights. Praise went to Men from a few, despite it generally splitting audiences down the middle. The body horror film left audiences gasping when it released despite its incredibly on-the-nose writing.

I really liked MEN 🫣🫣 — Fish (@lemonadereviews) September 25, 2022

Despite some of these most definitely not being strict horror movies (see Nope, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Prey), they’ve all made the genre feel significantly more accessible to different types of audiences. There’s a good mixture of horror comedy, slashers, psychological thrillers, and just disturbing films in the list.

no for real. 2022 is kicking off a massive horror resurgence and making the genre way more accessible to varied audiences. https://t.co/Oi7BzcGK1i — el (@ElisaThornberri) September 25, 2022

While perhaps not rivalling other banner years such as the continuous hot streak scene in the 1980s, it’s been a good year to enjoy a bit of terror.

Golden is a stretch but it’s been fun https://t.co/lmp3FtpBss — Alien Superstar of the Endless (@CasaDupre) September 25, 2022

Horror fans have also been dubbed incredibly supportive and welcoming as a result of this by one user, with comparisons to how tribal and reactionary science fiction and fantasy communities can be towards newcomers. Ti West’s Pearl also got some love, with it set to make Mia Goth a new scream queen as it looks to become a trilogy.

"Fresh" had me gagging!

"X & Pearl" was good

"Prey" ATE the girls up tho https://t.co/JVELYfLcqH — terrance (@stickysweett1) September 25, 2022

It’s incredible how supportive the horror community is. The sci fi and fantasy community are like “How do we ensure we ensure never get another Lord of the Rings, Avatar, or any movies or tv that are like it —-ever again?” https://t.co/5U52tH9zCZ — gary graham (@thegarygraham) September 25, 2022

There’s still a few big ones left to come out in 2022, with Halloween Ends promising a finale to the franchise on Oct. 14, and the latest Hellraiser attempt due out Oct. 4.