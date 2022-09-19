Fiery fans unanimously agree on the MCU’s greatest franchise

MCU fans have officially named the sprawling cinematic universe’s premier franchise, and it might come as a surprise.

What started as a rather benign post to Twitter has since become a thriving topic online, as a statement about the MCU’s best trilogy of films sparks widespread debate. User @ShadowKnightPK prompted a wave of support—and backlash—when they took to Twitter to declare the Captain America trilogy the very best collection of films the MCU has to offer, quickly racking up likes and comments from divided fans.

Captain America's trilogy was the best trilogy in the MCU! pic.twitter.com/QymXqLmY03 — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 18, 2022

Within a few hours, the Captain America appreciation post had collected more than 76,000 likes from appreciative viewers, many of whom took to the comment section to further throw their weight behind @ShadowKnightPK’s opinion. While many agree that Cap’s MCU showing deserves high praise, the opinion inevitably drew criticism as well. While there are plenty of Chris Evans fans out there, not everyone agrees that the First Avenger also deserves the title of Best Avenger.

Despite this, a huge number of commenters took the time to celebrate Cap’s popular trio of films. Winter Soldier, in particular, garnered praise, as viewers rushed to the comment section to share their love for the second Captain America film. Regardless of its flaws, a number of MCU diehards proclaimed it the “best of all 30 films” in the franchise.

A few other contenders were proposed for the title of Best Trilogy, but Captain America loyalists shut them down soundly. They came after commenters attempted to prop the Spider-Man trilogy and the Avengers films, but none pushed their buttons as badly as those claiming that Civil War should be considered an Avengers flick. Cap stans were having none of it, proclaiming that “Just cuz it had other avengers in it doesn’t mean the story around it wasn’t about cap.”

Marvel fans are reveling in the unfolding debate in the comment section, as they seize the opportunity to prop and defend their favorite entries into the MCU. While Cap’s trilogy remains a consistent favorite among commenters on the post, a number of people are awaiting the third Guardians of the Galaxy film before they put in their votes. With a franchise as sprawling—and ever-expansive—as the MCU, this debate is all but guaranteed to crop up every few years, as fresh films release and topple former favorites.

