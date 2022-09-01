It’s entirely common knowledge by now that having an opinion on the internet is perhaps the most punishable transgression you can commit today, and the topic of movies is no exception. If your top ten lists aren’t saturated with Tarantino and Scorsese, you can count on quite a few folks to quickly jump down your throat.

So it’s all the more awe-inspiring when a brave redditor sticks their neck out for a film that’s considered mid-tier at best, and when one such valiant user took to r/movies to make such a gesture, plenty of others followed suit.

Our hero kicked off the discussion by admitting their love for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, the Dave Bautista-led romp about a ragtag group of thieves who spearhead a massive heist in a casino plagued by hungry zombies. For what fun there was to be had with the film (there’s a zombie tiger in it), most agree that it’s nothing to write home about.

One responder took it a step further, sharing not only the love that the original poster had for Army of the Dead but also showing support for another Snyder-directed flick in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sucker Punch and, somehow, Last Action Hero was also given some hearty shout-outs.

Another user jumped to the defense of Andrew Garfield’s pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies, praising Garfield’s performance and Hans Zimmer’s score in the two films.

And sticking with the Spider-Man theme, another responder named Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 as their guilty pleasure, albeit in a way that seems almost cynical.

Perhaps one day, we can all collectively agree that there is absolutely zero harm in liking mediocre movies; pleasure and guilt don’t make the healthiest of bedmates. On that note, please feel free to enjoy whatever rendition of Spider-Man you please.