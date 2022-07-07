Film fans blindsided by Quentin Tarantino’s love of ‘Peppa Pig’

Two-time Academy Award winner Quentin Tarantino is lauded as one of the most important and influential filmmakers of the modern era, having based his entire career around defending the good name of cinema and upholding its values for the last 30 years, during which time he’s written and directed a litany of stone-cold classics.

The filmmaker even owns and operates his own theater to keep the experience alive in the way he believes it to be intended, so you can understand why fans were taken aback when Tarantino revealed in an interview with Empire magazine that he believes children’s animated series Peppa Pig to be one of the United Kingdom’s finest recent exports.

“I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for shocked supporters of QT’s foul-mouthed, violent, and very R-rated back catalogue to voice their surprise at his admiration for the unlikely series, which does at least put him firmly in the camp of parents everywhere who have dedicated far too much of their time to the two-dimensional swine.

Tarantino is known for lifting various plot points, Easter Eggs, and musical cues from films and television shows he holds close to his heart, so could his impending 10th and final feature end up incorporating a nod towards Peppa Pig? It sounds nuts, but stranger things have most definitely happened during the 59 year-old’s time in the spotlight.