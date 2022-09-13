Film fans recall the movies that they’d like to see return from the dead

It’s no secret that the process of making a movie is one requiring herculean efforts by a wide variety of people, from the actors to the directors to the cinematographers and everyone in between and beyond.

Unfortunately, sometimes the manpower isn’t there, sometimes the funding isn’t there, and sometimes you’re under the iron fist of Warner Bros. Entertainment, who will go ahead and cancel finished movies, much to the chagrin of everyone involved and then some. So, in honor of the fallen Batgirl movie, the most wistful users of r/movies have taken to naming the movies that they wish got to see the light of day.

One user gave a rallying cry for Guillermo del Toro’s At the Mountain of Madness, a would-be H.P. Lovecraft adaptation that fell by the wayside after Universal Pictures held back on granting such massive funding to a horror film, despite the eye-catching talent across the board.

Another user paid their respects to a pair of films that seem to have been taken off life support, with one of them being of David Fincher’s Millennium adaptations, which began with The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The film adaptations of The Girl who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest and The Girl Who Played With Fire, however, were Swedish-Danish films that Fincher had no involvement with.

The other film in question was the ill-fated Edge of Tomorrow sequel, rumors of which Emily Blunt shot down last year.

One other responder mourned the state of limbo that Steven Spielberg’s Blackhawk film is, and will likely continue to be, in. For those of you not in the know, it would have been a comic book adaptation about a WWII-era fighter squad; a delicious premise to put Spielberg behind.

Perhaps the filmmakers of tomorrow will find inspiration in the ideas behind all of these projects that were done so dirty. Nevertheless, let us never forget the films that were stolen from us too soon.