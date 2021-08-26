Filmmaker And Actor Ron Jeremy Indicted On Over 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy, the current Guinness World Record holder for “Most Appearances in Adult Films,” had an indictment unsealed today which revealed he is facing over thirty counts of sexual assault charges. Sources from the Los Angeles Times have reported that the case was, “being presented to a grand jury in order to avoid a public preliminary hearing where witnesses would have to testify in open court.”

The case was originally filed in June of 2020 with the indictment being returned on August 19th, 2021. According to the DA, “[Jeremy was] already was in custody on a criminal complaint alleging essentially the same charges. Bail was set at $6.6 million.”

Jeremy has featured in not just over 2000 adult films, but numerous movies, TV shows, music videos, and even video games. He’s been in on everything from Wheel of Fortune to the original Ghostbusters film. He has been an iconic face of what is known as the “Golden Age of Porn” and had his life documented back in 2001 in the film Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy.

CONTENT WARNING: The remainder of this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

When I first reported the allegations against Ron Jeremy in 2017, I got comments from people disbelieving the accusers, or saying it was impossible for a porn star to assault Sex workers. All I can say is, I hope those people feel tremendous shame. https://t.co/ZBFxXuvjCz — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) August 25, 2021

Jeremy currently faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, and various counts of sexual offenses on women with foreign objects or while they were asleep. In total, he faces 34 criminal counts based on allegations by 23 different women with the oldest dating back to 1996.

Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is due to return to court on October 12th.