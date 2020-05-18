Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies In June

Netflix was doing pretty good for itself as it was, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down worldwide production of film and television, business began booming like never before. With so much extra demand, the streaming service is sifting content at an even higher pace, which entails the removal of some great titles that you should watch now while you still got the chance.

Perhaps the saddest loss subscribers will suffer in June is that of Bob Ross’ Beauty is Everywhere. Why exactly the streamer thought it would be a good idea to get rid of the painter’s therapeutically soothing voice and encouraging words in the midst of a nerve-wrecking crisis is a mystery. Fortunately, the deleted episodes are available online for free on Ross’ YouTube channel, which recently launched a respectable reboot of the infamous Joy of Painting series, too.

Fans of Canadian comedian Mike Myers are also in for a tough time, as the streamer will be removing not one, but three Austin Powers movies. This delightfully zany (or should I say, groovy) parody of the womanizing James Bond, comprised of International Man of Mystery (1997), The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and Goldmember (2002), will remain available to subscribers until June, so watch them while you can, baby!

Given that Leslie Nielsen’s Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) and The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) are also getting ready for departure, you’d almost think that Netflix is biased towards goofy spy spoofs. However, the streaming giant is also shredding guilty pleasures of the sad variety, like, for instance, Nicholas Sparks’ Dear John (2010). Though a far cry from classics like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember, this story about a soldier falling in love with a college student while he’s on leave will tickle your tear ducts nonetheless.

For a full list of what’s leaving, see below:

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Dear John (2010)

Final Destination (2000)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

My Girl (1991)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Outbreak (1995)

Red Dawn (1984)

Richie Rich (1994)

It’s a pretty lengthy list and there’s some good stuff on there, to be sure, but chip up, because for every bit of content Netflix throws out, it brings in something new – like these awesome movies and TV shows that arrived last weekend.