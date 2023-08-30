Final ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer promises a bone-chilling big screen jump for the illustrious horror mythos

We’re admittedly not quite sure who amongst the landscape of horror media boasts the record for most content put out in the shortest amount of time, but we’d be willing to hedge quite a few bets on the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise laying claim to that distinction. Indeed, ever since the world met Freddy Fazbear in 2014’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, the Scott Cawthon machine has been pumping out content at a breakneck pace in the form of games, spinoffs, and literature of all things.

But the Fazbear frenzy is set to peak this fall, with the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s feature film due in just a few short months, and judging by this final trailer, director Emma Tammi and company look all but ready to do this franchise the justice it deserves on the big screen.

Indeed, any Freddy’s connoisseur will tell you that there’s a mind-boggling amount of lore packed into Cawthon’s macabre world, and while no one could reasonably expect the whole story to fit into the film, the teases we’re getting from this trailer — from the creative liberties to its more familiar aspects — indicate that the film will leave as few stones unturned as possible.

In an instance of casting perfection, Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) stars as the out-of-his-depth security guard Mike Schmidt, while horror icon Matthew Lillard appears as the character Steve Raglan. Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, and Mary Stuart Masterson also star.

Five Nights at Freddy‘s will release to theaters and Peacock on October 27.