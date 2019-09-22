Final Jay And Silent Bob Reboot Poster Features Nearly Every Cameo

Thanks to his decades-spanning career as a filmmaker and his current status as a major geek culture personality, Kevin Smith is a man with some impressive connections, which surely explains how he’s managed to pack so many familiar figures into his upcoming flick Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Along with such Smith movie regulars as Jason Mewes, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Brian O’Halloran, Craig Robinson and James Van Der Beek, the film serves as the “View Askewniverse” debut of Chris Hemsworth, Melissa Benoist, Val Kilmer and Method Man, among others.

What’s more, Smith is clearly leaning on this star-studded line-up as a big selling point for this year’s release, as evidenced by the film’s new poster, which manages to cram almost the entire cast into one colorful and very crowded image.

The poster was shared via Instagram by Smith himself, who also offered a few thoughts on his cameo-heavy film:

“Presenting our fourth and final poster for @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Hand-drawn by the amazing @arturkel at @wearebond, this piece features almost our entire cast in a super collage of characters! When we started shooting, we didn’t know if we’d get anyone to come down to #neworleans to join us. But look at that cast! I’m still honored that so many friends and folks took the time to say silly shit for us on camera!”

Okay, so it’s pretty clear by now that Jay and Silent Bob Reboot features a lot of people that comic book and movie fans are likely to recognize, but what about the story? Well, as the title would imply, the film looks to essentially be an update of 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, as the two title characters rush to prevent a movie reboot of Bluntman and Chronic, a comic book property based on Jay and Bob.

It’s been a good few years now since Smith’s films have found favor with the critics, but if the director’s brand of stoner humor and pop culture in-jokes is still your thing, then you can catch Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in theaters from October 15th.