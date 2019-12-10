John Boyega Says He Feels A Bit Iffy About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Even after two years and on the eve of the next movie’s premiere, Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains a topic of controversy and dispute, and the latest piece of discussion comes from John Boyega’s comments in a new interview.

The Last Jedi is probably one of the most divisive movies in history, and while director Rian Johnson seems to have developed an appreciation for all the conflict, many fans still show resentment towards Disney and their creative decisions. Some even express reluctance to give Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker a chance. But who would’ve guessed that the movie was also divisive amongst cast members?

Well apparently, John Boyega, who plays Finn in the Sequel Trilogy, was more confident in The Force Awakens and didn’t agree with many of Rian’s choices in the sequel, with the actor saying:

“The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega said in a recent interview. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

It would seem that the idea of characters splitting up for the sake of the story doesn’t sit well with Boyega, and The Last Jedi did just that by separating the three main protagnists and sending them off on their own journeys.

“I guess the original Star Wars films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic, which I think, I don’t know how quickly we’re going to be able to establish that longterm dynamic with IX,” He continued. “But if it’s exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool.”

Many cast members have previously stated that the crew got to work together more often during Episode IX, and that’ll certainly be a fun dynamic to revisit. Who knows? Maybe the last movie in the Skywalker Saga does have a chance to redeem the Sequel Trilogy, after all? We won’t know for sure though until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases in theaters on December 20th.