Finn Actor John Boyega Slams Toxic Star Wars Fans On Social Media

While the majority of Star Wars fans hold credible and rational debates when it comes to their disagreements over Disney’s Sequel Trilogy, a number of them have, over the years, gone off the rails and begun to harass the cast and crew on social media platforms.

At this point, we all know that the House of Mouse not only dropped the ball on the overall narrative of the Sequel Trilogy, but they also failed to stick the landing with Episode IX, marketed as the last movie in the Skywalker Saga. As such, the three installments remain controversial and divisive. A part of the fandom, meanwhile, has taken this a little too hard, some going so far as to negate the entire story arc because of Disney’s SJW and progressive approach.

After all, Thee Force Awakens did feature a black person as a central character and a female protagonist for the first time in the history of the franchise. While that, in and of itself, isn’t something that bugs most fans when it comes to the things they hate about Disney’s Star Wars, a vocal minority on Twitter has continuously harassed the people involved with the Sequel Trilogy over the alleged political correctness. That includes John Boyega, whom we know as the stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

It seems, though, that the actor has had enough of “toxic” Star Wars fans and recently took the time to shut them down on his Twitter page.

Toxic Star Wars fans still find their way to my mentions. Lord. Must I be blunt? I don’t fuck with you no more 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

Lord waited so long to tell the toxic fans to fack off. ☺️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Boyega has gone out of his way to criticize toxic fans, of course. And the attitude isn’t unheard of, either. This is the same sense of entitlement that haunted the likes of Hayden Christensen in the Prequel Trilogy. Even actress Kelly Marie Tran had to take a break from social media and seek therapy because of cyberbullying.

Boyega recently received a lot of media traction for his brave words in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. And once again, he’s showing that he’s not afraid to say what’s really on his mind.