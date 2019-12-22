Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying that The Rise of Skywalker is easily one of the messiest Star Wars movies to date, throwing out new twists and developments at a dizzying rate as it makes a mad dash to the finish line of the Skywalker Saga.

Amidst the overwhelming barrage of content, however, there was one moment that left a few fans scratching their heads on reflection (be warned that spoilers lie ahead!). We’re specifically referring to the scene where Finn, Rey and Poe are sinking in quicksand, and John Boyega’s character tries to make a last-minute confession. Ultimately, the trio sink beneath the surface before Finn has a chance to tell Rey his secret, and while Poe later asks him what he wanted to say, the movie never confirms it.

Given Finn’s reluctance to confide in Poe, many viewers have speculated that he was going to declare his love for Rey before they died. But during a recent Academy screening of The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams offered a very different answer.

Apparently, the filmmaker revealed to fans that Finn wanted to tell Rey that he too was Force-sensitive. Sure enough, the film features multiple clues that this is the case, including at the movie’s climax when a strange “feeling” tells him which Star Destroyer is leading the Emperor’s fleet. Still, it must be said that Abrams’ answer raises a few new questions.

For one thing, if Finn thought that the three of them were going to die as they sunk into the quicksand, why would this, of all things, be the last thing he wanted to tell Rey? I mean, is this really such a dramatic revelation worthy of a deathbed confession? You can see why some people thought Finn was going to tell Rey he loved her – such a bold declaration would arguably be a lot more fitting, given the urgency of the moment.

Moreover, if the movie never confirms that this is what Finn wanted to tell Rey, why leave this moment in the film at all? Without Abrams’ explanation, Finn’s attempted confession feels like an oddly unresolved and inconsequential detail to keep in the final cut.

Oh well, maybe it just isn’t a Star Wars film without a few points for the fans to scrutinize and nitpick. And no doubt the internet will find plenty more moments to debate and fight over as The Rise of Skywalker continues its run in theaters.